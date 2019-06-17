Nick Jonas wishes he could have ''had the chance'' to meet Priyanka Chopra's dad.

The 'Sucker' singer marked Father's Day on Sunday (16.06.19) with a touching tribute to his dad, Kevin Snr., and also took the time to honour Dr. Ashok Chopra, who died of cancer in 2013.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you for bringing such an incredible woman into this world.''

The 'Baywatch' actress was touched by her husband's words.

She commented on his post: ''You're so sweet. I love you.(sic)''

Earlier this month, Priyanka shared her own tribute to Ashok on the sixth anniversary of his passing.

She wrote: ''6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you... I miss you Dad. Inexplicably. (sic)''

While Priyanka's husband simply commented with a red heart emoji, her father-in-law Kevin replied with a touching message.

He said: ''All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law. Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support.''

Priyanka's post came not long after she revealed she would love to raise a family herself and leave a ''legacy''.

She recently explained: ''I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something. I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.' ''