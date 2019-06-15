Nick Jonas considers his time on the Disney Channel to have been ''the best years of training''.

The 26-year-old singer rose to international prominence alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, gaining a large following through the TV network after starring in the 2008 movie 'Camp Rock' - and Nick doesn't have any regrets about the experience.

He shared: ''We really never subscribed to the narrative that 'Disney is bad' or bad for us. In our minds, Disney was the best years of training, how to be a professional.

''It was an enormous platform that really set us up in a big way, and we're thankful for that.''

However, the 'Jealous' - who has starred in a number of movies - admits it's taken time and effort to establish himself as a credible musician.

He reflected: ''The flip side of that too was that it was limiting, at a certain point.

''When we wanted to grow and evolve as artists, it started to insulate because we felt like people that we wanted to work with, like the Ryan Tedders of the world, maybe they wouldn't want to work with us because they didn't take us seriously.

''But in the same breath at times, we would get recognition in a critical way.

''We were always kind of battling that, trying to figure where we landed. It wasn't actually until we grew and aged up, and became men and actually went on a journey [that that changed].''