Nick Jonas says it was love at first sight when he met his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The 26-year-old star tied the knot with the 36-year-old actress in India last month and he has opened up about their whirlwind romance, admitting he knew she was 'the one' from their first date.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key. I'm blushing now!''

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor added he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life as he starts his first year as a married man.

He said: ''My life is very good right now, very excited, lots of good things coming up. It's been a good year.''

His gushing comments come after new bride Priyanka said she feels honoured to be able to kiss her beau after he was crowned GQ's Most Stylish Man of 2018.

Alongside a photograph of her kissing her husband's cheek, the actress wrote: ''Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love [laughing empjis] #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas (sic)''

By contrast, Nick previously revealed she is still annoyed he didn't try to kiss her on their first date.

Speaking ahead of their wedding day, Nick admitted the star remains upset that he didn't try to smooch her during their first date at Priyanka's home.

She recalled: ''We hung out for a couple of hours ... he patted my back before he left.''

Nick admitted: ''There was no kiss. There was nothing.''

But Nick revealed he didn't think a kiss was appropriate because Priyanka's mother was in the house watching TV during their date.

He shared: ''She's still upset about that. Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night.''

But Priyanka - who starred in the 'Baywatch' movie in 2017 - quipped: ''It was too respectful if you ask me.''