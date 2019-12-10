Nick Jonas says balance and priorities have been ''the most important thing'' in his marriage.

The 27-year-old star tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in December last year, but the loved up couple have had to cope with time apart recently with the actress working oversea and the musician travelling the world with his brothers on their Happiness Begins tour.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''It's been almost four and half months on the road, and it's been, you know, interesting.

''But we have an incredibly beautiful balance in our lives and kind of an understanding of our priorities. That's the most important thing.''

Nick was joined by his siblings and bandmates Kevin and Joe at the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' premiere in Hollywood this week, and he admitted his wife was ''jealous'' to be missing out on the event.

He added: ''She's in India right now, shooting a movie there. Although she's jealous because she loves 'Jumanji'.

''She loved the last one. And she really wanted to be here, but she's got work.''

The pair celebration a year of marriage earlier this month, with both of the stars sharing pictures from their lavish Indian ceremony on Instagram.

Alongside a series of adorable snaps taken from their wedding in Jodhpur, Priyanka gushed: ''My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas

''And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. (sic)''

The Jonas Brothers singer also posted a picture of the couple taking their vows on his profile, and wrote: ''One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.''