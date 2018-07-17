Nick Jonas has revealed the songs he'd like to sing if Jonas Brothers reunited.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker hasn't ruled out reuniting the pop group - who disbanded in 2013 - with his brothers Joe and Kevin, and says he'd love to make people ''smile again'' '' by playing tracks like 'Lovebug' and 'Burnin' Up'.

Speaking to People magazine, Nick said with regards to a reunion: ''Never say never!

''There are so many and it would be more about what would make the fans happiest. You know I have so many fond memories of different songs, but I think 'Lovebug' and 'Burnin' Up' would probably bring a few smiles to a few people's' faces again which would be great to see.''

The trio released four albums during their eight years together, their last record was 2009's 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times'.

Like Nick - who also acts and recently starred in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - Joe is doing his own thing with his band DNCE, whilst Kevin is an entrepreneur.

Joe recently said a reunion won't be happening anytime soon as they are all ''focused'' on their own careers and lives.

The 'Cake By The Ocean' hitmaker - who is engaged to 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner - said: ''I think right now we are all focused on our individual careers and personal lives.

''We get to be brothers and that's something that want to really be the forefront of who we are as people. I think right now we are doing our own thing. You can never say never but we are going to stay focused on our individual stuff.''

However, the 28-year-old hunk previously admitted that he hadn't ruled out the idea completely.

In 2015, he said they could easily record a new LP together in the future because they still ''get along'' well and there was no animosity when they split.

He said: ''Seeing where things will lead us. It's easy to say we're done and that we're never doing it again, but then we both look at each other and go, 'We obviously get along.' And who knows - years from now we could be like, 'All right, let's make a record.' It could easily happen.''