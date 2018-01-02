Nick Jonas is hoping fans will use his upcoming new album as a party soundtrack.

The 'Jealous' singer admitted his last solo effort - 2016's 'Last Year Was Complicated' - has been very much a break-up record, but promised his new music in 2018 will be much more upbeat.

Nick told Billboard.com: ''I can tell you that this body of work as a whole has a real sense of optimism about it, in the lyrics ... I tried to say all of what I wanted to say.

''The last body of work was very much a breakup album and heavy in some ways, and this one feels lighter and I think touches on an excitement I feel about this next chapter of my life and the journey that I'm going on. I listen to music to be uplifted and to enjoy my time so I want to create that for my fans as well.''

He added: ''I think fans can expect a stepping off point from the last body of work, the last bit of music, and just an evolution. Something that will really showcase this moment in my life and hopefully be a party soundtrack for them, something they can also sit and listen to alone and get reflective and kind of think about their own life.

''When I look at the artists I admire, it's people that write songs that really become part of the fabric of your life and help tell your own stories because they're so relatable and so universal. So I hope to do the same thing with my music.''

Nick, 25, seemed to be focusing on his acting in 2017, appearing in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', and has also been cast in Doug Liman's sci-fi thriller 'Chaos Walking'.

But the former Jonas Brothers star admitted he cannot choose between his two careers.

Nick said: ''There's some real opportunity and momentum on the acting side of things, and I'd love to ride that out and see where that goes. But also, music is a first love and will always be there.''