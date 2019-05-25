Nick Jonas has paid tribute to his ''beautiful wife'' Priyanka Chopra on their first anniversary as a couple.

The 26-year-old singer married the 'Quantico' star in December last year, but it was back in May 2018 that they began dating, and Nick has marked their one-year milestone with a sweet post on Instagram.

Posting a professional picture of himself and Priyanka, 36, at Cannes Film Festival, the Jonas Brothers star wrote: ''One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. @priyankachopra (sic)''

As of the time of writing, Priyanka is yet to post a tribute of her own on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the couple are already thinking about starting their family together, as the 'Baywatch' actress recently said she's keen to have children with her husband.

She said: ''Yeah. Always. I've always wanted to. I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen.''

Priyanka also revealed before her wedding that she was feeling broody.

She said: ''I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'''

Whilst 'Sucker' hitmaker Nick has also previously been open about his desire for kids, saying: ''I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.''