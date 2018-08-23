Nick Jonas has been given the seal of approval by Priyanka Chopra's mother.

The 'Jealous' singer recently got engaged to the 36-year-old actress and the couple flew out to India with his family for a traditional engagement celebration over the weekend, and Madhu Chopra is very pleased with the 'Quantico' star's choice of partner.

She said: ''Nick is calm and mature. He's a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him.

''He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!''

Nick and his parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Snr. took part in a traditional Hindu ceremony in India and Madhu revealed the 25-year-old pop star took the ritual very ''seriously''.

She told DNA India: ''Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja. It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people.''

Priyanka first introduced Nick to her mother in June, but Madhu knew he'd be the right man for her before they met.

She said: ''I always trust Priyanka's judgment; she's not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good.''

While the matriarch hopes to see her daughter wed in a ''traditional Indian'' ceremony, she doesn't expect the couple will tie the knot any time soon.

She said: ''They haven't decided on a wedding date yet. It's too soon.

''Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.''