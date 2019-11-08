Nick Jonas is planning a ''surprise'' for Priyanka Chopra for their wedding anniversary.

The 'Sucker' singer will celebrate a year to the day he and the 'Quantico' actress tied the knot on 1 December and he's planning to take some time off work to be with his wife, though he won't reveal what he's got planned.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled.

''We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time.''

The couple have had the ''craziest'' year of their lives since tying the knot but are grateful to have one another.

He said: ''It's been a crazy year. It's flown by, it's hard to believe it...

''This year's been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other.''

Although the 27-year-old hunk had only been dating Priyanka for months before they married, they had no problems settling into life as husband and wife.

He said: ''I think we settled into our roles as husband and wife fairly quickly.

''A lot of our friends always said that it seemed like we were supposed to be together, so it feels natural. There are natural adjustments when your life is becoming one together, but it's been a beautiful year.''

The only thing Nick would change in their relationship is having more time to spend with one another.

He said: ''Hopefully next year we have a bit more time to be in the same place, but being busy is not bad either.''

The new 'Voice' coach insisted he and the 37-year-old actress don't have any relationship ''rules'' but simply try to do their best to juggle their schedules and support one another.

He said: ''The good news is that we both really enjoy talking to each other, which I think is probably pretty important if you married somebody.

''There aren't as many rules for, like, how long we can go and things like that. I think we just... We'd always just do the best we can and understand first and foremost we love what we do as well and support each other as well.

''She's [in India] making a movie that's gonna be amazing. It's a great thing to have a creative partner who totally understands your schedule as well and we're both very supportive in that sense.''