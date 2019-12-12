Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's new puppy caused ''some division'' in their family.

The 'Quantico' actress surprised her husband with a German Shepard puppy named Gino last month, and although the pair are in love with the latest addition to their family, Nick has joked Gino is already causing trouble.

Gino is the couple's second dog after Priyanka's pooch Diana - whom she had prior to romancing Nick - and the Jonas Brothers star has revealed Priyanka was left unhappy when the new puppy overtook Diana in Instagram subscribers after just one day on the platform.

Speaking about the amusing incident during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' - which was being guest hosted by Anthony Anderson - Nick said: ''I had mentioned it two weeks prior to when she actually got the puppy. We were talking about this new house we just got and we were very excited to move in and everything else. And I said, 'And now we can get a German shepherd,' and she thought I knew something about the surprise. So she was like, 'Maybe we will.'

''The problem is, there's already some division in the family. She has a puppy named Diana. Once she and I got together, I sort of adopted the puppy, and she got me this one. We put both our dogs on Instagram, and Diana's been on Instagram for about a year and a half and Gino, he doubled her followers in a day. She wasn't happy about it.''

And when Gino isn't feuding with Diana on Instagram, 27-year-old Nick says he's training the pup to be a diabetic awareness dog.

Nick - who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a teenager - added: ''I'm trying to train him to be a diabetic awareness dog. It's a process, but he's a bundle of joy.''