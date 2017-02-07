The Jealous hitmaker teamed up with the Los Angeles company last April (16), announcing his new role as a brand ambassador and plans for his own capsule collection.

At the time, officials pegged the launch of Nick's shoe range for a January (17) launch, and after a slight delay, the 24-year-old has given fans a first look at his new advertising campaign.

The six-piece unisex line is named 1410, after the numbers representing his initials in the alphabet, and Nick admits his main aim was to create the perfect shoe by balancing "form and functionality".

Nick teased the release in a post on Twitter on Monday (06Feb17), writing, "Almost time to bring you my new line #1410 with @CreativeRec. We've worked hand in hand to create a shoe that reflects who I am as an artist".

The message was accompanied by a photo of Nick at a design meeting, holding a black sneaker with white detailing around the sole.