Nick Jonas says ''many babies will be made'' to his 'Fifty Shades Darker' collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

The 'Levels' hitmaker has teamed up with the 'Anaconda' rapper, 34, for the track called 'Bom Bidi Bom', which features on a star-studded tracklist for the soundtrack to the next instalment in the erotic thriller franchise, and he reckons fans will be dying to get frisky after listening to it.

Taking to Twitter to share the tracklisting Nick, 24, wrote: ''I know many babies will be made to this soundtrack.. #FiftyShadesDarker @NickiMinaj @FiftyShades (sic)''

Also included on the song list is Halsey's new single 'Not Afraid Anymore', which will drop on Friday (13.01.17).

And the likes of Sia, John Legend and Tove Lo's original tracks have made the LP.

It follows the huge collaboration between Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', which saw them recently smash a hotel room in London for the music video.

The pair caused utter chaos in London's five-star hotel St Pancras Renaissance where the shot the accompanying visuals for their song.

A source said: ''Taylor had to light the curtains on fire for her part. The smoke alarms were turned off on the nearby floors so that the building didn't have to be evacuated.

''At one point Taylor smashed a mirror in the bathroom.

''All the scenes were carefully planned. It's going to be a very sexy video. Zayn was dressed dapper and Taylor was wearing garters and heels.''

However, the 27-year-old blonde beauty was not the only one to cause mayhem in the £2,500 a night accommodation as the 23-year-old 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker - who is currently dating Gigi Hadid - also ''trashed'' the room.

The source continued: ''Zayn trashed the hotel room to bits, ripping apart pillows and smashing a lamp up against the wall.''

Taylor's visit to London was short lived, because as soon as she had finished shooting the music video she swiftly hopped on a private jet and flew home.