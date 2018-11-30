Nick Jonas got down on one knee the first time he met Priyanka Chopra.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker - who will marry the 'Quantico' actress this weekend - had been texting the former Miss World for several months before they came face-to-face at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017 and he quickly grabbed her attention when she passed him at the bar.

He recalled: ''I put my drink down, get on one knee - this is in front of a bunch of people - and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud.''

After their third date, the 26-year-old singer told his mother he would marry the 'Baywatch' actress, and he went on to pop the question during a vacation to Crete to celebrate Priyanka's birthday in July this year - but was concerned when his partner didn't answer him.

He recalled to America's Vogue magazine: ''I got down on one knee, again, and I said, 'Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?' No joke--she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.''

Priyanka claims she was left speechless, prompting Nick to added: ''I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.''

The former Jonas Brothers star had initially left Priyanka unimpressed when he made his first contact with her via private messaging on Twitter in September 2016.

He wrote: ''I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.''

Nick admitted: ''She responded day of with a message that said, 'My team can read this. Why don't you just text me.' ''

The 'Barfi!' actress had never allowed herself to be pictured with a boyfriend until she began dating Nick.

She said: ''I've had that rule my whole life. Never publicly acknowledge a relationship. Ever.''