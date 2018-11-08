Nick Jonas loves that he can be his ''authentic self'' with his fiancée Priyanka Chopra.
Nick Jonas is able to be his ''authentic self'' with Priyanka Chopra.
The 'Jealous' hitmaker knows he has found the right one in the 'Quantico' actress as he is able to be completely himself around her.
He said: ''You have to be honest with your other half. That's where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now.''
And the 26-year-old singer feels it is important to keep his circle tight.
He added to USA Today: ''It's really about trying to keep as much time as you can for yourselves. Not letting the outside world penetrate the world that you create for each other, or the world with your family and friends and your inner circle. It's been really beautiful. Really nice. That's the most important thing in my life, maintaining a close-knit circle of friends, family and loved ones.''
Meanwhile, Priyanka recently hinted she wants to start a family with Nick as soon as possible.
She said: ''I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'''
A source has also claimed that Priyanka and Nick are ready to tie the knot '''sooner than later''.
The insider shared: ''Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day. Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year.''
