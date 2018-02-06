Nick Jonas has injured his hand after a post-gig workout.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker posted a picture of his bandaged up palm with a bottle of Coors Light beer next to him on his Instagram Story on Monday night (05.02.18).

He captioned the post: ''My post show workout was going really well until... (sic)''

The former Jonas Brother had just played a gig supporting Bruno Mars on his '24K Magic Tour' in Guadalajara, Mexico before he hit up the gym.

The 25-year-old singer is yet to reveal how he hurt himself and doing what sport, but he's known to often partake in martial arts.

A couple of hours before sharing his injury, he had tweeted: ''Guadalajara you knew every word tonight and you were SO loud! Thank you for an incredible last show on the #24kmagicworldtour (sic)''

Meanwhile, the former 'Jumanji' star recently said he and his brother Joe have a ''definite rivalry'' when they work out.

However, he insists that it's friendly competition that gives them an extra ''push''.

He said: ''There's definitely a rivalry -- there's no question. We just like giving each other that push. That community really helps. It creates a really good energy. So Joe and I are really embracing that gym culture.''

Nick added that his sibling makes for a good gym buddy as they pursue different goals with their exercise regimes and ''excel'' in different areas.

He explained: ''There are areas where Joe really excels and other where I really excel. I just hate cardio and Joe really loves it. He likes to run and do other things like that. For me, I like to push myself with pushing heaving weight and doing that stuff.

''Our gym has a mixed martial arts portion to it. So my ground game is really strong -- wrestling, Jiu Jitsu and all that. But Joe's boxing is really strong. He's really got great hands and is very quick.

''It's fun. It's nice to have that type of balance. A little brotherly competition.''