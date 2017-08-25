Nick Jonas has fired back at a fan who called him short on Instagram.

The 24-year-old musician - who stands at 5' 7'' - was stopped by a fan on the street who asked for a selfie with the star, but after the fan took to Instagram to post the photo and slammed Nick's height in the process, the former Jonas Brother was less than impressed.

Posting the selfie on the site, the fan wrote: ''@NickJonas u need a few more inches bruhh (sic)'' with the addition of a crying laughing emoji.

And Nick took to the comments to fire back: ''You need some manners ''bruh'' I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very Rude. (sic)''

It seems the 'Jealous' hitmaker's comments resonated with the fan, as he quickly changed the caption on the snap.

The caption now reads: ''One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN @nickjonas (sic)''

Nick, too, went back to the photo after the caption was changed, to share his approval of the edited caption.

First responding with a thumbs up emoji, he wrote: ''Hey y'all... it's all good. No need to spread hate. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Nick - who has battled with diabetes since he was 13 - recently revealed he wants to use his diagnoses to ''encourage'' young people to overcome their own ''struggles''.

He said: ''We all have the power to change the world and make it a better place. Every day can be an opportunity to be a hero. [If] you're kind to someone who needs it, or you find a cause you're passionate about. You get involved with something and raise your voice in some way. It does make a difference and I would encourage all of you to do that.

''What I saw as the biggest challenge of my life really did become the biggest opportunity to bring some encouragement to people like these amazing kids and hopefully people like you who are going to have your own struggles in your life.''