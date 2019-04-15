Nick Jonas thinks it's ''amazing'' that he and his brothers get on so well with each other's partners.

The 26-year-old singer and his two older brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas make up the family band Jonas Brothers, and Nick has said the relationship they have with their partners - Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, Joe's fiancée Sophie Turner, and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas - is a ''dream''.

He said: ''It's a great feeling. I mean, it's kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiancée are so connected as well.''

And although he admits reforming the Jonas Brothers was ''obviously a huge adjustment for everybody'', he says Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle have been an ''incredible support system'' for all of them.

He added: ''These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group. To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing.''

'Quantico' star Priyanka, 36, has been welcomed into Nick's close-knit family with open arms, and the 'Sucker' hitmaker insists the same is true when it comes to him and her family, despite them living in India.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It is one of the things we were so drawn to about each other. And the family's just getting bigger and bigger, and that's a beautiful thing.

''We love including our loved ones, our family, in everything we do ... our house is for everyone, our doors are always open. That is, in my opinion, how it should be.''

Meanwhile, Nick previously revealed married life has been ''amazing'' so far, after tying the knot with Priyanka late last year.

He said: ''Well, I think that we both obviously look out for each other in every way that we can. And I think as we're continuing to navigate married life together, we're figuring out exactly what and how we can be the best support for each other. And so far, it's been amazing and having that partner, that life partner, is just an incredible thing and makes everything way better. So, I'm just hopeful that I can continue to be a good partner to her and whether that's emotional or physical health, I want to be that teammate in everything.''