Nick Jonas has gifted his groomsmen electric scooters.

The 26-year-old musician is gearing up to tie the knot to his fiancée Priyanka Chopra in a ceremony which is expected to take place next month, and he's decided to give his party of ushers and his best man an unusual gift to mark the special occasion, as he's hooked them up with electric scooters.

Posting a picture of himself next to a pool, surrounded by six Lime scooters, he wrote: ''I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll - so I called up my friends at @Limebikefor some help... #groomsmengift #CitrusGotReal (sic)''

The post - which was a paid promotion with the Lime bike brand - had his three brothers Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, as well as Priyanka's brother Siddharth, and actor Jonathan Tucker all tagged as each of the scooters, suggesting they will make up his groomsmen.

Lime also posted a similar picture on their own Instagram account, in which they sent the 'Jealous' hitmaker the ''warmest wedding wishes''.

Their post read: ''Here's looking at you, @nickjonas! You're officially going to have the #ZestDressed wedding party around. Sending you and @priyankachopra the warmest wedding wishes! #LimeTRIBE #CitrusGotReal (sic)''

Nick's next step comes as he and Priyanka, 36, were said to have obtained their marriage license last week.

The pair are set to head to India for their wedding next month, and the license will be filed when they return to the US, making their marriage official in both countries.

Meanwhile, Nick recently admitted he is able to be his ''authentic self'' when he's around the 'Quantico' star.

He said: ''You have to be honest with your other half. That's where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now.''