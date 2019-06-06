Nick Jonas is ''grateful to have found the right person'' in his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers tied the knot with the 36-year-old actress in December last year, and has said that whilst he didn't expect to ''fall in love'' with someone who worked in the same industry as him, he's thankful to have had similar life experiences to Priyanka that they can both ''relate'' to.

He said: ''Certainly the person I ended up falling in love with and marrying is very famous and successful and all of that. I couldn't have predicted that would happen, that life would take me down that path. The fact that she'd been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that. I'm grateful to have found the right person.''

When Nick, 26, was a teenager finding fame with his older brothers Joe and Kevin in their band, he often though about leaving stardom behind in order to live on a farm, and says the dream is still alive as 'Quantico' star Priyanka ''loves'' the idea.

His brother Joe said: ''Nick still shows us listings of farms. He'll say, 'There's this one in Pennsylvania,' and I'm like, 'I don't think that's a good idea.'''

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar's first digital issue, Nick added: ''The farm is very much in play. [Priyanka] loves the idea.''

Meanwhile, Nick recently praised Priyanka as they celebrated their first anniversary, one year after they began dating in May 2018, and six months after they tied the knot.

He wrote on social media: ''One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. @priyankachopra (sic)''