Nick Jonas feared his brothers would ''never speak to [him] again'' following the Jonas Brothers split in 2013.

The 'Sucker' hitmakers recently reunited for the first time since they parted ways six years ago, and youngest member Nick, 26, has now admitted he thought his two siblings Joe and Kevin Jonas would refuse to speak to one another after a lack of communication caused a divide between them.

Joe said: ''I checked out in my mind that - that was it. There's going to be no more brothers ever.''

To which Nick added: ''And I feared that, you know, we - they would never speak to me again.''

Nick also explained that it was ''very tough'' when the band decided to take a break, and says the reason for their split was much deeper than simple ''creative differences''.

He continued: ''To call it creative differences is almost too simple. And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren't selling. We were making music that I don't think we were all super proud of, and it wasn't connected.

''So I had a very tough conversation with them where I laid it out for them. I said, 'You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.' And it didn't go so well.''

But despite how hard it was at the time, the band think they were ''supposed'' to go through everything in order to get to where they are now.

Speaking on 'CBS This Morning', Joe said: ''We definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point. I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we're going to do it right.''