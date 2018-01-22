Nick Jonas claims to have embraced Detroit as part of his collaboration with John Varvatos.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has joined forces with the brand for a limited-edition capsule collection, which will debut in the spring, and even though he was raised in New Jersey, Nick admits that Detroit has heavily influenced the collection.

The dark-haired hunk - whose line has a rock 'n' roll sensibility -

hailed Detroit as ''a great American city and the origin of John's brand''.

He continued: ''This was a cool opportunity to embrace Detroit as a whole.

''I've had the chance to play some really iconic music venues there and I love the city, I love the people, and so we thought, let's take a great American city and show some love, pay respect to so many musical icons and just great men and women that have come out of there. But I fully intend on doing a Jersey piece at some point, too.''

Meanwhile, Varvatos said that the collaboration is unlike anything the brand has ever done before.

And he is already excited about the prospect of working with Nick again in the future.

He told Women's Wear Daily: ''This collaboration is unique to us. We've never done another collaboration with any artist, any individual, on the product, the design, the aesthetic of the brand. I look forward to doing many more things with Nick in the future.''

Nick was similarly enthusiastic about their partnership, saying it was ''really organic''.

He shared: ''I met John at a dinner - we were seated next to one another and just hit it off. We talked about music, fashion, where we came from. After the dinner we stayed in touch.''