Nick Jonas used to dream of playing baseball at university.

The 27-year-old singer is one of the world's most well-known pop stars - but Nick has now admitted that during his teens, he actually had aspirations of playing baseball at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Nick - who formed a band alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe in 2005 - confessed on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers': ''I had dreams of going to college to study being a writer, journalist, or something. And I went with my dad to visit the campus and it turned into a scene from 'Hard Day's Night'.

''But the real dream was to try to walk on to the baseball team to play.''

Nick has been in a relationship Priyanka Chopra since 2018, and the actress recently revealed they used to have ''show-and-tell nights'' about their careers.

The loved-up couple - who tied the knot following a whirlwind romance - spent time in the evenings educating one another about their acting and musical accomplishments by sharing their past projects.

Priyanka - who has starred in films such as 'Baywatch' and 'Isn't It Romantic' - admitted: ''We play a lot of music before bed. Nick and I didn't really know that much about each other's careers before we came into each other's lives.

''So we used to do a show-and-tell at night where it would be like, 'This is my first song!' or 'This is my first movie!' or 'This is the first song I wrote myself,' things like that. And actually that's how we're still getting to know each other.''

The actress also revealed her favourite song of Nick's is 'Close', admitting the video made her realise she was attracted to him.

She confessed: ''The first thing I do in the morning is put on music. My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it's completely musical.

''I decided to date him after seeing the video for 'Close,' where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favourite.''