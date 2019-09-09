Nick Jonas did the ''heavy lifting'' during the planning of his wedding to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The 26-year-old musician married the 'Quantico' star in a double wedding ceremony last year, and his wife Priyanka has now said she was able to leave Nick to work on the important parts of the planning by himself, because she was busy on set for her new Hindi-language film 'The Sky is Pink'.

She said: ''Nick had come down to India because he was handling logistical things with the wedding planners while I was finishing the movie and he came to set. He used to come to set for just a little bit, and go back, so having him around, my brain was like, 'Alright, this is all good. I don't have to stress out. He's handling, he's doing the heavy lifting.' ''

Priyanka, 37, also said she and her spouse often split the workload when it comes to their romance, and thinks their ability to take on different tasks is the ''best thing'' about their relationship.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'Baywatch' actress added: ''That's the best thing about our relationship. When he's working, I do it, when I'm working, he does. That's something that we adore and understand about each other, that our work is of precedent to us. It was amazing to see that.''

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently revealed that she's keen to start a family with the 'Sucker' hitmaker, as having a baby is on her ''to-do'' list.

She said: ''For me home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me. I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal. Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.

''The space I'm in today is the most content I've been in a very long time, and I'm not scared to admit it. I don't want to be stuck running on a hamster wheel.''