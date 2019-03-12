Nick Jonas says managing his diabetes has been ''quite the journey''.

The 26-year-old singer was diagnosed with type one diabetes when he was 13, and has said now partnered with global health service Cigna on their Health Improvement Tour, which features a cross-country, traveling mobile clinic that delivers free health screenings to local communities.

Nick says it took him a long time to understand how his physical and emotional health were connected, and thinks Cigna's new tour will help encourage his fans to ''prioritise a healthy life''.

He said: ''I'm a type 1 diabetic, diagnosed at 13 and have gone on quite the journey in my life in regards to just understanding what that connection is [between your physical and emotional health].

''Partnering with Cigna on this made the idea even simpler to me. Having lived with this disease for so long and taking those steps to prioritise a healthy life, I'm trying to encourage my fans to do the same.''

And the Jonas Brothers star insists those struggling with their health ''must'' go to their doctor, because knowing how to tackle the problem can make ''every aspect of your life better''.

He added: ''You must go see your doctor and get your check-ups and make sure you're in the healthiest space you can be in because it's going to make every aspect of your life better. That's a message I can get behind.''

Nick also notes that mental health is just as important as physical health, and urged people not to allow themselves to get ''lonely''.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''Isolation and loneliness is a big factor for a lot of people and something you may not believe is connected, but it certainly is. I would encourage all of my fans to think about companionship. I'm really fortunate [that] I get to connect to people whether it's at a show or through social media, and I hope to do the same with this.''