Nick Jonas ''definitely wants to be a father'' in the future.

The 26-year-old musician tied the knot with 'Quantico' actress Priyanka Chopra earlier this month, and has now hinted there could be children on the way in the near future, as he's keen to start a family.

Speaking to Spotify's 'The Rewind with Guy Raz' in an interview which was posted on Thursday (13.12.18), the 'Jealous' hitmaker said: ''I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.''

And Nick's comments come after Priyanka, 36, hinted before their wedding that she's looking to have children with the former Jonas Brothers star.

The 'Baywatch' actress joked that she feels under pressure to ''catch up'' with all of her friends, including Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they're all expecting children of their own, or are parents already.

She said: ''I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'''

Meanwhile, Nick's older brother Joe Jonas - who is engaged to Sophie Turner - recently claimed the couple are a ''match made in heaven''.

He said: ''Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven.''