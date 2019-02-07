Nick Jonas has confirmed he will appear in the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' sequel, and admitted he ''couldn't be more excited'' to reprise his role as Alex.
Nick Jonas will star in the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' sequel.
The 26-year-old actor has confirmed he will return to the franchise to reprise his role as aircraft pilot Alex/ Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough, and he ''couldn't be more excited'' about taking on the part again.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Guess who's back... Let's go people! The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn't be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen (sic)''
Nick will be in good company as Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are also heading back into Jumani for the sequel, as is director Jake Kasdan.
And it was revealed this week that the teen cast, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff - who all appeared at the beginning and end of the film as children who were transformed into adult avatars - will also reprise their roles.
The original 1981 book and 1995 movie of the same name both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals came into the real world.
But the 2017 reboot updated the concept by making the game into a video game in which four teens transported into its world, where the kids changed into grown-up avatars.
Movie legends Danny Glover and Danny DeVito have also signed up to the forthcoming film.
Johnson previously admitted he cannot wait to team up with 'Twins' actor DeVito on the project.
He said: ''The magic of 'Jumanji' is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas.''
