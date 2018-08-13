Nick Jonas has been cast in the war movie 'Midway'.

The 25-year-old star - who appeared in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' in 2017 - has been cast alongside the likes of Aaron Eckhart, Keean Johnson, Tadanobu Asano and Dennis Quaid in the movie, which is based on the true story of the Battle of Midway.

The action-drama - which will also feature Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore and Ed Skrein - will tell the story of the soldiers and pilots in the midst of the conflict, Deadline reports.

Despite his casting, Nick remains best-known for his music and the American star previously admitted he's faced a struggle establishing himself as a credible actor.

Reflecting on the challenge, Nick previously admitted: ''It's not been easy at all. In the beginning, there was a lot of bias towards projects that I've done in the past, and I've really been wanting to cut into a different direction and do something that would challenge me.

''But, I've been diving in headfirst with all the acting projects I've had and I think the hard work is paying off.''

In spite of this, Nick still feels under pressure to prove his doubters wrong.

He shared: ''I do feel pressure, but I try to focus on the work and make sure that whatever I'm bringing to the table is the best that I can do.

''I have to continue to grow. The goal was just to push myself to find great projects and work with great creative people that help me to evolve and grow to be better as an actor.''