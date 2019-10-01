Nick Jonas was ''very close to a coma'' when he was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

The 'Sucker' hitmaker was 13 years old when he discovered he had the condition - in which the pancreas doesn't create enough insulin, and therefore causes high blood sugar levels - and has said that if he hadn't gone to the hospital after developing diabetes symptoms including losing weight and craving sugary drinks, he would have ended up in a coma.

He said: ''I was very close to a coma. Like a day away, if I hadn't gone to the hospital.''

Nick, now 27, requires medication to keep his insulin levels in check, but has said he was fearful of relying on his prescribed insulin to maintain his health for the rest of his life.

He added: ''I kept asking my parents - am I going to be okay? I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared - it's a big life change.''

But the Jonas Brothers star - who has now been living with his condition for 14 years - says his health battle has becoming more ''manageable'' over the years.

Speaking to Cigar Aficionado, he said: ''I found out very quickly it's a very manageable disease. As long as you're really diligent.''

Meanwhile, Nick - who married Priyanka Chopra last year - recently said he wants to keep sharing his experience with diabetes in order to help his fans and others struggling with the condition to ''prioritise a healthy life''.

He said: ''You must go see your doctor and get your check-ups and make sure you're in the healthiest space you can be in because it's going to make every aspect of your life better.''