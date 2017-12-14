Nick Jonas was ''blown away'' by his Golden Globe nomination.

The 25-year-old singer-and-actor has received recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press for the first time after his ''incredibly personal'' song 'Home', which was written for animated movie 'Ferdinand', was shortlisted in the Best Original Song category and he admits it feels extra ''special'' to be in the running for the award for a track he wrote about his own experiences.

He said: ''I was blown away. It's hit me at different times throughout this week where I'm just so grateful and blown away.

''There's no words to describe the feeling and the level of gratitude that I feel. There's no coincidence that I was able to write this song that is so incredibly personal to me and important to me about my family.

''To have a song recognised by the Hollywood Foreign Press and the Globes about them makes it even that much special.''

And the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor admitted the nomination will only spur him to work harder in the future.

He explained to People magazine: ''There's a danger of letting recognition be the reason you do certain things, but also I think it's an exciting opportunity to get to really have a reference now of what that feeling is and then you can chase it and put your head down and go to work.''

Meanwhile, Nick is currently busy finishing his Christmas shopping, and particularly enjoys buying gifts for his nieces, Alena, three, and 13-month-old Valentina, the daughters of his brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle.

He said: ''For me, it's about finding ways to target a need that they might have, like an actual essential thing they might need.

''I also want something that will make them feel special, so I go for the one-two deal.

''And I have little nieces and it's basically all about them [at] the holidays now, so spoiling them is my favourite.''