Nick Jonas doesn't understand the concept or success of his TV series 'Jonas'.

The 26-year-old pop star previously appeared on the Disney show alongside his brothers and bandmates Kevin and Joe Jonas, and Nick has admitted to being confused by their own popularity at the time.

He confessed: ''We were in a really odd spot back then. In one part of our life and career, we were pretending to be teenagers, unaccompanied in LA, living the dream. The show didn't really make sense to me; I didn't know what it was about.

''But it was something to do with us being a band and in LA ... There was that aspect of it that felt kind of cheesy.''

The brothers adopted a famously family-friendly approach to interviews during their time on the show.

And Nick has admitted to feeling more free since they distanced themselves from the Disney brand.

He said: ''When you get older and you want to talk about sex, you want to talk about drinking and experiences, you need to be able to do that and feel the freedom to do that.''

In 2018, Nick married Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra, and he previously admitted to having ''found the right person''.

Although he didn't expect to ''fall in love'' with someone who worked in the same industry, Nick is thankful they can relate to each other so easily.

He said: ''Certainly the person I ended up falling in love with and marrying is very famous and successful and all of that. I couldn't have predicted that would happen, that life would take me down that path.

''The fact that she'd been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that. I'm grateful to have found the right person.''