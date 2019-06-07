Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are too ''busy'' to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son.

The 26-year-old singer and the 'Baywatch' star would love to pay a visit to one-month-old Archie but can't find enough time in their busy schedules to see the royal couple - who are living in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor now - and their little bundle of joy a the moment.

Speaking during an interview on 103.5 KTU, he said: ''Um I don't I don't know we're very busy and I'm sure that if the option presented itself that'd be great yeah.''

Priyanka, 36, and the duchess have been friends for years after they just ''clicked.''

Meghan, 37, said previously: ''You know when you meet someone and you just click? It was just an easy, natural progression. We've managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we're both in the same town.''

And, although the former 'Suits' star - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry - is busy with royal life, Priyanka is so proud of her friend and thinks she's doing ''amazing''.

Priyanka - who attended the duke and duchess' wedding at Windsor Castle last year - said: ''She's doing amazing. It's so nice to see.''

And Meghan is equally as supportive of Priyanka as she and Harry sent her a message of congratulations when she got engaged to now-husband Nick.

A source said: ''The Duchess of Sussex is very excited for her close friend.''

Meanwhile, Meghan has kept a low profile since introducing Archie to the world in his photo call last month as she's trying to adjust to life as a new mother.

The duchess' mother Doria Ragland had been staying with the couple to help them with their new bundle of joy but is thought to have returned to the US now.