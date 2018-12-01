Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have tied the knot in India, in a ceremony officiated by his father.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are married.
The couple - who got engaged four months ago - tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India on Saturday (01.12.18)).
The pair married in a Christian ceremony officiated by Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., with the entire wedding party wearing Ralph Lauren.
Nick's groomsmen included Priyanka's brother Siddharth and his own three brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Frankie, PEOPLE reports.
Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, exchanged Chopard rings at the nuptials.
They will follow up Saturday's ceremony with a Hindu wedding the following day, to celebrate Priyanka's heritage.
A source said: ''It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that celebrates her heritage and culture, just as it's important to also have a Western ceremony that celebrates Nick's Christian upbringing. They are doing both.''
Meanwhile, Nick recently revealed he got down on one knee the first time he met Priyanka, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017.
He recalled: ''I put my drink down, get on one knee - this is in front of a bunch of people - and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud.''
After their third date, the singer told his mother he would marry the 'Baywatch' actress, and he went on to pop the question during a vacation to Crete to celebrate Priyanka's birthday in July this year - but was concerned when his partner didn't answer him.
He recalled to America's Vogue magazine: ''I got down on one knee, again, and I said, 'Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?' No joke -she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence.''
Priyanka claims she was left speechless, prompting Nick to add: ''I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.''
The former Jonas Brothers star had initially left Priyanka unimpressed when he made his first contact with her via private messaging on Twitter in September 2016.
He wrote: ''I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.''
Nick admitted: ''She responded day of with a message that said, 'My team can read this. Why don't you just text me?' ''
