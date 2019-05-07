Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a less ''awkward'' Met Gala this year.

The couple - who married in December - were first romantically linked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2017 Costume Institute Gala and admitted it felt more comfortable attending this year's event as newlyweds.

Nick said: ''It's great, it's just like the first time, but this time we're married.

Priyanka added: ''We were a lot more awkward the first time, it was like, 'What is this?' ''

And Nick clarified: ''We met around the Met but our first time walking any kind of red carpet (together) was at the Met.''

The couple chose outfits that complemented one another, with the 'Sucker' hitmaker in a white suit and sparkly shoes, while the 'Baywatch' actress donned a crown and ruffled ball gown, and Nick admitted it was fun to hang out in ''outrageous'' ensembles.

Asked the inspiration behind their outfits for the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'-themed extravaganza, Nick told Vogue.com: ''It was a few things, the camp idea that you can do whatever you want, Louis XIV was a good one for us both and just playing into that thing of not taking yourself too seriously, have fun with it. We like spending time together and to spend time together looking this outrageous is perfect.''

Priyanka also wore a bindi on her forehead and felt it was the perfect way to ''define'' herself for the evening.

She explained: ''I always try and find something which defines who I am, an amalgamation of the East and the West, and this time it's the bindi.''

Nick, 26, previously said his plan for the evening was to step back and let his 36-year-old wife ''shine''.

He said: ''It's coming together. To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the Met Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her.

''So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine.''