Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are planning to have ''kids in the future''.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish double ceremony in India late last year, and 26-year-old Nick has revealed they are already thinking about their future, including making career choices that they'll be able to share with their brood when they start a family.

He said: ''I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future. And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future.''

Nick is currently promoting his new animated film 'UglyDolls', and says the project was ''a joy'' to be a part of for ''kids in general''.

He added: ''That's everything from the music to projects that we align ourselves with and, maybe some of the projects that are more adult-themed we'll hold those back 'til they get older obviously. But with something like ['UglyDolls'], it's just a joy to be able to do this for the kids in general.''

Next month, both the Jonas Brothers star and his 36-year-old wife will be in attendance at the 2019 Met Gala - where they first sparked romance rumours two years ago - as they are serving on the Met Gala committee, and Nick says the opportunity is ''great''.

Speaking to E! News, the 'Sucker' hitmaker said: ''That was one of our first dates ... but it wasn't even really a date, I don't know how to describe it. That's kind of an important thing for us, the Met Gala, historically speaking, so to be on the committee this year is great.''