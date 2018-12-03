Nick Jonas and Priyanka have exchanged vows for a second time in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

The couple tied the knot in a Christian wedding officiated by the 'Jealous' hitmaker's father, Kevin Jonas Sr., on Saturday (01.12.18) and followed it with another event on Sunday (02.12.18).

In keeping with custom, Nick arrived to the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur - the same venue they had held their Western wedding - on horseback and wore a traditional outfit and turban, while Priyanka donned a red Sabyasachi sari.

A source told E! News: ''Priyanka looked breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit.''

The second wedding featured a 40-ft high mandap, or canopy, adorned with red flowers, and the couple took part in many rituals, including riding an elephant together before taking part in the varmala, or garland, exchange ceremony.

The source added: ''Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony, it was lovely seeing how they honoured both of their heritages.''

As part of the celebrations, the couple held a Sangeet, where their friends and family - including Nick's brother and former bandmate Joe Jonas - provided the entertainment.

They both shared videos and images from the celebration on Instagram.

Priyanka captioned her post: ''It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.

''Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening) and another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.

''And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love.

''We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives.

''It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful.(sic)''

And Nick wrote: ''Priyanka and I have been looking forward to the Sangeet (the musical evening and a pre-wedding ritual) to see what each side of the family had put together.

''We're both so full of gratitude for the effort and love put forth by both families. What an amazing start to a lifetime!!''

The couple also staged a cricket match between their two families.

Hours before the Hindu wedding, the 'Quantico' actress took part in a haldi ritual, where haldi paste was applied to ward off evil and bring good fortune, as well as a chooda ceremony, in which she was gifted 21 bangles from family members, and a safa ceremony.

The decor for the wedding was said to have included marigolds and the couple had a pink, orange, and purple colour scheme.

The couple have shared photos from their celebrations on social media throughout the weekend and admitted they were delighted to have been able to feature both their cultures and traditions.

They wrote in identical posts: ''One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures.

''And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own.''