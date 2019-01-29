Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra marked their two-month anniversary with a party with friends and family in Belmont, North Carolina on Sunday (27.01.19).
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their two-month anniversary with friends and family over the weekend.
The couple marked eight weeks since their wedding with a gathering in Belmont, North Carolina on Sunday (27.01.19).
And Nick's brother Joe made an appearance too as his band DNCE headlined the event.
Priyanka had previously admitted their wedding was ''all tears'' and very emotional.
She said: ''It was all tears. All tears. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.''
Whilst Nick added: ''The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.''
And the 36-year-old actress previously admitted it ''melted [her] heart'' when Nick suggested two ceremonies in India to celebrate their different backgrounds.
She explained: ''Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be. It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.
''I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up. We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalised them in a way that made sense for us. It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
As they do every summer, the Martin family relocate to their summer home over the...
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...