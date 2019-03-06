Nick Jonas says he and his brothers ''spent a year doing therapy'' to make sure they were on the same page before reuniting as the Jonas Brothers.
The 26-year-old singer recently joined forces with his older brothers Kevin and Joe to release their first new music in almost six years, and has admitted it took a while for them to ''work through'' the rift that had caused the band to split in 2013.
Speaking on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', Nick said: ''We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like. We've had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do.''
The 'Burnin' Up' hitmakers famously split in 2013 after canceling their tour due to a ''deep, creative rift'' among the band members, Nick recently said he thought a reunion would be ''impossible''.
After their surprise reunion and the release of new single 'Sucker', he said: ''When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.''
Whilst Joe, 29, added: ''We had to work through and understand what we were going through when we were that young. It was interesting because for so many years we just put it under the rug. We said, 'We're done, let's just try to rebuild our friendship and our relationship as brothers' - it just happened in its own time.''
Alongside their new music, the trio are set to star in an exclusive documentary for Amazon Prime Video, which will give a ''personal, behind the scenes look'' at the brothers as they reunite for their upcoming tour.
