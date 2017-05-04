Nick Jonas thinks it would be ''fun'' to do an R-rated version of 'Camp Rock'.

The 24-year-old singer starred alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin as well as fellow star Demi Lovato in the two hit Disney musical movies 'Camp Rock' and 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam' - which were released in 2008 and 2010 respectively - and has now said he'd be on board for a raunchier third instalment of the popular franchise.

Speaking to People magazine about the idea, the 'Jealous' hitmaker said: ''If the right thing comes together, I think that'd be fun. It's a really delicate thing because [they're two films] really beloved by fans. So I think for it to work, it'd have to be some creative new version where we get a writing team and do something special. But I absolutely love working with Demi and my brothers.''

And Nick isn't the first member of the cast to speak up about getting together for a third movie, as 27-year-old Joe previously said he would love to get the cast back together if he had the chance to take the plot down a ''dark'' route.

Asked if he would agree to making 'Camp Rock 3', the DNCE frontman said: ''If it made sense, sure. For all of us - Demi, Nick, it would be funny to do a spin on it. Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film. Well, not an adult film. An R-rated film. We've joked around about the idea a couple times.''

Demi, 24, is also in favour of the grown up plot idea, as she says the fans of the first movie have ''grown up'' so can now appreciate a more adult storyline.

Speaking during an interview last month, the 'Confident' singer said: ''We want to come out with an R-Rated 'Camp Rock 3'. I mean, all of our fans have now grown up and so anybody that watched 'Camp Rock' is now older and can appreciate it.''