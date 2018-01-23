Nick Jonas always travels with a suit just in case he needs to wear one.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter - who has recently teamed up with John Varvatos to launch a new clothing line - spends a large proportion of his time travelling, and Nick has revealed that a suit is the one item he can't leave home without.

Asked about his shopping and packing habits, Nick shared: ''It's a combination of two things: I work with a great stylist named Avo. We find the pieces that make a bold statement and that showcase my growth in fashion and my tastes. And then in addition to that, the pieces that I know I'll need when I'm travelling.

''That's great black denim, white sneakers, and great basics - gray T-shirts, white T-shirts. And I always, always pack a black suit, white shirt, and a tie. You never know when you're going to need those.''

And while Nick considers online shopping to be ''great'' for himself and other consumers, he prefers to go into stores to buy his clothes.

Speaking to GQ magazine, the American star explained: ''Shopping for me is interesting. Shopping online is great for some people, but I prefer to see it in person.

''I've got a few spots in L.A. and in New York that I like to go to, designers that I know will work well with my build and taste.

''Usually, when I go shopping, I'm avoiding suiting and I trust my stylist to help me there. As far as T-shirts and hoodies and jackets, that's the world I choose to do my shopping in.''