Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have added fuel to dating rumours after being ''affectionate'' to one another in public.

The 'Chains' hitmaker and the 35-year-old actress sparked speculation they were dating when they spent Memorial Day weekend together earlier this week, and after being spotted together yet again at a dinner date in Los Angeles, they have set more tongues wagging.

A source told People magazine: ''They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw. Priyanka ran her hands through his hair at one point and they were laughing and even dancing to the music.

''[They] seemed really into each other. They were very cute.''

The 'Quantico' actress and Nick, 25, went to see the 'Beauty and the Beast' live show at the Hollywood Bowl last weekend before going to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game against the San Diego Padres.

A source said at the time: ''Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy. They weren't trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.''

The pair then rounded off the weekend with a boat trip together on the Pacific Ocean.

And, although an onlooker claimed that the couple were very careful when it came to a public display of affection, it's believed they are now a proper item.

The source explained: ''They are dating and it's brand-new. It's a good match and they are both interested in each other.''

This isn't the first time the pair have sparked rumours they're more than just friends as Nick and Priyanka caused a similar stir when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together.

The actress later told Jimmy Kimmel: ''We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together and have fun.''