Nick Jonas says he and his brothers Kevin and Joe had their ''biggest year of growth'' in 2018.
Nick Jonas thinks him and his brothers had their ''biggest year of growth'' in 2018.
The 'Jealous' hitmaker feels he and his brothers Kevin and Joe - with whom he has reunited musically to bring back the Jonas Brothers - have seen a huge change in the last 12 months, which included Nick getting married to Priyanka Chopra.
Speaking on Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery on Nova 969, Nick said: ''Australia was actually a big piece of the puzzle because at that point, we had been filming a documentary for about two or three months and really just starting to unpack everything. For us, it goes back a lot further just 'cause the way things ended back in 2012, 2013 was really complicated, both as family and as Brothers. So it took some time to get into it all and like I said, unpack it. Kevin surprised Joe and I by showing up, which was a big thing in our conversations, just the transparency of saying, you know, your willingness, Kevin, to get on a plane and go wherever we might need to go in this new chapter, given that you've got a family. Cut to a month and a half, two months later. At that point, I was engaged, so it was sort of like our realities were colliding and shifting. It's just been insane, and I think the biggest year of growth for us as brothers and as a band.''
Meanwhile, the relationship between The Jonas Brothers was so bad after their 2013 split that they never thought they would reconcile.
Speaking after their surprise reunion this week and release of new single 'Sucker', he said: ''When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
As they do every summer, the Martin family relocate to their summer home over the...
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...