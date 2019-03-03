Nick Jonas thinks him and his brothers had their ''biggest year of growth'' in 2018.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker feels he and his brothers Kevin and Joe - with whom he has reunited musically to bring back the Jonas Brothers - have seen a huge change in the last 12 months, which included Nick getting married to Priyanka Chopra.

Speaking on Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery on Nova 969, Nick said: ''Australia was actually a big piece of the puzzle because at that point, we had been filming a documentary for about two or three months and really just starting to unpack everything. For us, it goes back a lot further just 'cause the way things ended back in 2012, 2013 was really complicated, both as family and as Brothers. So it took some time to get into it all and like I said, unpack it. Kevin surprised Joe and I by showing up, which was a big thing in our conversations, just the transparency of saying, you know, your willingness, Kevin, to get on a plane and go wherever we might need to go in this new chapter, given that you've got a family. Cut to a month and a half, two months later. At that point, I was engaged, so it was sort of like our realities were colliding and shifting. It's just been insane, and I think the biggest year of growth for us as brothers and as a band.''

Meanwhile, the relationship between The Jonas Brothers was so bad after their 2013 split that they never thought they would reconcile.

Speaking after their surprise reunion this week and release of new single 'Sucker', he said: ''When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.''