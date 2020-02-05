Jonas Brothers have teased their new album will be released ''sooner'' than people might think.

The trio of brothers - comprised of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - are gearing up to release their second studio album since their return from hiatus last year, which will be the follow-up to 'Happiness Begins', and whilst they won't give a firm release date for the record, they have said new music will be coming ''soon''.

Asked when their new album will drop, Nick said: ''Soon. Probably sooner than you might think. It's done, that's the cool part, and there's even more new music coming as well.''

The 'Sucker' hitmakers also dismissed rumours that their former Disney Channel co-star Miley Cyrus would be joining them on a track from their new record, which will mark their sixth studio venture overall.

And although Miley won't be making an appearance on the album, there will be ''a feature or two'' from other musicians.

Speaking during an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, co-host Vick Hope asked: ''So looking at the new album, is Miley Cyrus gonna be on there? That's what I read.''

To which Nick said: ''Oh, wow, I have not read that.''

And Kevin added: ''That's not true.''

Nick then teased: ''No, that's not true but there might be a feature or two ...''

Meanwhile, the group recently said they plan on adapting their sound to survive in the modern music industry.

Ahead of their release of 'Happiness Begins' in June, Nick said: ''[We needed to reflect] the ever-changing landscape of the way music is released and how people consume it.

''We were conscious that there would always be a new wave of entertainers you can feel you're in competition with but rather than be frustrated with how quickly things change, we've chosen to lean into it.''