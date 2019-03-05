Nick Jonas thinks there is a ''magical'' bond between him and his siblings, Joe and Kevin.
The 'Jealous' hitmaker has reunited with his brothers Kevin and Joe to reform the Jonas Brothers and he has revealed that the trio decided to get back together after realising they were missing something in their lives.
Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Nick said: ''About a year-and-a-half ago, we started filming a documentary... [that] tracks kind of our childhood into our time in the band, and it was gonna be a story about where we are today. With separate lives, doing separate things - Joe with DNCE, me with my solo stuff.
''But during [filming and production] we started to realise that there was a magic that we felt like we were missing. So the process was basically just us saying, 'Why don't we give this a another shot?' So we started playing a little music together and realised right away this is where we're meant to be in our lives at this moment.''
Nick had previously confessed that the relationship between The Jonas Brothers was so bad after their 2013 split that they never thought they would reconcile.
Speaking after their surprise reunion and the release of new single 'Sucker', he said: ''When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.''
Whilst Joe added: ''We had to work through and understand what we were going through when we were that young. It was interesting because for so many years we just put it under the rug. We said, 'We're done, let's just try to rebuild our friendship and our relationship as brothers' - it just happened in its own time.''
