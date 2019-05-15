Nick Jonas says the Jonas Brothers had ''lost touch'' at the time of their split.

The 26-year-old singer recently reunited with his older brothers Joe and Kevin for the first time since their hiatus in 2013, and has now said their decision to step away from making music as a trio came as they felt they needed ''time to grow'' away from one another.

Nick said: ''We lost touch with what we wanted to say, because we were trying so hard to say something different from what we said in the past, musically and creatively ... We understood that our level of success and fame had reached a point, where our musicianship and writing and performing abilities needed time to grow and catch up to it.''

The group reunited this year and released two singles, 'Sucker' and 'Cool', which will feature on their album 'Happiness Begins' when it hits shelves in June.

And Joe, 29, has said their reunion feels more ''fun'' than when they were together the first time, as he says being signed to Disney - where they first found fame starring in 'Camp Rock' - left them ''at a standstill''.

Speaking to Paper magazine, he said: ''We were having to censor ourselves, I think any artist could relate. That's not fun. We were at a standstill with our TV show and the movies. We were young adults, having to pretend like we're young teenagers ... [but] we have Disney to thank for so much, they got us started in our career.''

Meanwhile, Nick recently claimed it had taken a while for the brothers to ''work through'' the rift that had caused the band to split in 2013, and revealed they had ''spent a year doing therapy'' to make sure they were all on the same page.

He said: ''We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like. We've had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do.''