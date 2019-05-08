Jonas Brothers have added new dates to their US tour.

The 'Sucker' hitmakers - made up of brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - have been in high demand since they reunited this year for the first time in six years, and are set to hit the road for a mammoth three month tour of America, named the 'Happiness Begins Tour', later this year.

But demand has been so high for tickets to the shows, the group have had to add four more shows, in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and Toronto.

The group will now perform August 24 in Toronto, August 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, September 20 in Chicago and October 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Their tour kicks off on August 7 in Miami, Florida, and continues all the way through into October with the final show now being the newly added Los Angeles date.

For the 'S.O.S' singers, it marks the first tour they've been on as a band in almost a decade, and will support their fifth studio album 'Happiness Begins', which is set to be released on June 7.

The album comes six years after their live album 'Live' was released in November 2013 just before the group went on hiatus, and 10 years since their last studio album 'Lines, Vines, and Trying Times'.

Meanwhile, the brothers recently said they didn't have any ''healthy'' communication with each other before their recent reunion.

Joe said: ''In 2013, we all wanted to create something on our own and were just trying to force it into what was going on. We were going through the motions, without the heart of it ... The way we communicated to each other wasn't healthy anymore.''

However, now they have ironed out their differences, Nick feels like the trio are finally getting the ''second bite of the apple''.

Nick said: ''It feels like the second bite of the apple is potentially going to be even bigger because we're in a healthy place, we're enjoying the ride. And I think the music is a reflection of that.''