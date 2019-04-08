DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has teased ''pretty wild'' filming locations for 'Jumanji 3'.

The 46-year-old actor is reprising his role as Dr. Smolder Bravestone in the third film in the iconic franchise after making his debut in 2017's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.

The wrestler-turned-actor was recently in Atlanta filming and revealed that there is a long way to go yet, as they have to shoot scenes in ''hot jungles'', ''icy snow capped mountains'' and ''blistering desert dunes'' yet.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes snap from set posted on Instagram, Johnson wrote: ''out from Dr. Smolder Bravestone of JUMANJI.

That's a wrap on our Atlanta portion of production.

A huge THANK YOU to our hard working & talented Georgia film crew. Once again, it's been my pleasure to put in the work with all of you and look forward to our next adventure down the road.

Our production train rolls on to shoot in some pretty wild locations - the hot jungles to the icy snow capped mountains and to the blistering desert dunes.

Still much work to be done, but we're making something pretty cool & fun for our audiences around the world this Christmas.

#teamwork

#JUMANJI

#TheSmolderingDoctor

@hhgarcia41 (sic)''

The production update from the 'San Andreas' star comes after Nick Jonas confirmed he will return as aircraft pilot Alex/Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough.

The singer-and-actor admitted he ''couldn't be more excited'' about taking on the part again.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Guess who's back... Let's go people! The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn't be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen (sic)''

Nick will be in good company as Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are also heading back into Jumanji for the sequel, as is director Jake Kasdan.

Plus the teen cast, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff - who all appeared at the beginning and end of the film as children who were transformed into adult avatars - will also reprise their roles.

The original 1981 book and 1995 movie of the same name both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals came into the real world.

But the 2017 reboot updated the concept by making the game into a video game in which four teens transported into its world, where the kids changed into grown-up avatars.

Movie legends Danny Glover and Danny DeVito have also signed up to the forthcoming film.

Johnson previously admitted he cannot wait to team up with 'Twins' actor DeVito on the project.

He said: ''The magic of 'Jumanji' is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas.''