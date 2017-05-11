Nick Grimshaw has ''borrowed'' his friend Harry Styles' clothes.

Harry's rumoured new girlfriend Tess Ward was seen wearing the One Direction star's super-stylish red floral Gucci shirt to the Audi Polo Challenge over the weekend in London and now the BBC Radio 1 DJ has hinted that his close friend is very generous when it comes to loaning out items from his wardrobe.

When asked whether he'd borrowed any of Harry's clothes, Grimmy - who also counts Rita Ora, Kate Moss and Daisy Lowe among his celebrity pals - said: ''I have borrowed clothes from friends before, yeah.''

Nick is one of the few people who have the pleasure of hearing Harry's upcoming self-titled solo LP ahead of its release this Friday (12.05.17) and he is really impressed by his tracks and the video for his debut single 'Sign of the Times'.

Speaking about the record, Grimmy said: ''I think it's really great, I think it's really, really good. The video is cool, isn't it. I really, really like it.''

As well as Harry's record, the former 'X Factor' judge - who appeared on the talent contest for one series in 2015, alongside Rita Ora, Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh - is really ''excited'' for the upcoming festival season and spending the summer months ''in a field''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Coca-Cola's Summer Party, which took place at London hot spot Kachette on Wednesday night (10.05.17), he said: ''I'm excited about festival season ... we are going to start it really, really soon at the end of this month, in fact, we are going to kick it off with Big Weekend and then being in a field for quite a lot of it - hopefully. We have got Big Weekend coming up, so we have got everyone coming to Hull for Big Weekend. We've got Katy Perry, and Lorde, and Kings of Leon and Lana Del Ray, and all these amazing acts.''

