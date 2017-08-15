Nick Grimshaw has joked that Harry Styles is ''devastated'' to have lost out on a Choice Male Hottie award.

The 23-year-old singer and actor was nominated at the Teen Choice Awards over the weekend and although he won Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist and Choice Style Icon, he was beaten to the Hottie award by Shawn Mendes.

Speaking about Harry on his BBC Radio One Breakfast show on Tuesday (15.08.17), Harry's close pal Nick, 33, quipped that the star was upset at losing out.

He quipped: ''He'll be devastated. He was meant to join us on the show today actually, but after that news he can't leave home. Sending our thoughts to you Harry.''

Nick loves to tease his celebrity pals and singer Kesha, 30, previously revealed she was left humiliated he tried to set her up with Harry.

During Kesha's previous appearance on Nick's breakfast show, the host rang Harry after she admitted to having a crush on him, but it did not lead to a love match.

Discussing the awkward phone call when she returned to the show last month, Kesha sarcastically quipped: ''You decided to ring him in front of the whole world, what a nice guy you are.''

She went on to add: ''He was asleep and sick if I recall.''

When Nick cackled and asked, ''How's that going?'', Kesha replied: ''Really good, we're married now.''

And when Nick asked, ''Have you actually seen him since that happened?'', Kesha replied: ''Thank God, no. That was humiliating. That was horrendous.''

Nick then pretended that Harry was in the studio, leaving Kesha flustered.

As she put her head in her hands, Nick joked: ''He's actually going to be in your hotel when you get back. We've tucked him up in bed, he's ready for you Kesha.''