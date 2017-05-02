Nick Grimshaw feared asking Cheryl ''normal'' questions about her baby.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter has known the chart-topping pop star for years, but Nick didn't want to ask questions about her pregnancy because he didn't want Cheryl to think he'd relay her secrets to his listeners.

The 32-year-old radio host explained: ''I never want to ask the normal baby questions. What's it called? What sex is it?

''She is so famous. Me and my friend Amy met her for lunch but we felt like we couldn't ask her questions about it.

''Normally if a friend is pregnant you ask but I feel like she didn't want to tell me as she might think I would tell everyone on Radio 1. I probably would if I knew.''

The ex-Girls Aloud star gave birth to her son with boyfriend Liam Payne in March and, according to a report, the celebrity couple have named their son Bear Payne.

But Nick has reassured Cheryl the leak has nothing to do with him - although he admitted to being a fan of the name.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

''They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding. They wanted to get to know him before they decided on the name.

''They didn't have the name Bear before the birth. But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.

''They love their little baby Bear Payne and are truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together.''

Meanwhile, Cheryl and Liam have yet to officially confirm the name of their son.