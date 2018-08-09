Nick Grimshaw is hoping to get his love life back on track now he's left the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show because the job stopped him from going on dates.

The 33-year-old presenter hosted his final Breakfast Show on Thursday morning (09.08.18) and will be soon moving to the Drivetime slot on the station, and he can't wait to have more favourable working hours after spending six years sacrificing romance for the sake of his job.

Nick - who came out as gay in 2012 - explained: ''I think I will have more time to put my life first. I have committed to this show, especially the last year, and I have put my head down. But now I can go for dates with people and the new show will help.

''I have been trying to date people, but you don't want to 'day date' and even two weeks ago, I went on a date and then he said, 'Do you want to go to the cinema, it's at 8.20pm?'

''And I was thinking, '8.20, arrggh the film won't start until like ten-to-nine so it won't finish before 11' so home and asleep at midnight and that is if I fall asleep straight away.''

Since taking over the covered job from Chris Moyles in 2012, Nick admits it has consumed his life and he's looking forward to getting back into a normal routine which doesn't start so early every day.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''It does send you a bit mad and sort of becomes your life, because everything you are watching and consuming each day you are trying to produce content for the next morning, because you can't do it before 5am.''

During Nick's final Breakfast Show he took the opportunity to thank all of the people who had worked with him and all the listeners who had his tenure so memorable.

He said on air: ''Thank you to everybody who works on Radio 1, thank you to everybody who works on the show. Thanks to all the DJs, it is so fun working here, as I've said it's something I wanted to do since I was little and it's been even better than I could have imagined to be so thank you to everybody who has made it so good. Thank you to everyone who has listened and contributed bits of their lives and mad stories from their lives to make this six years as much fun as they have been. Thank you to everyone who has texted in and told us mad stories about what you've done to your exes or what you have left for your Nan in the toilet, and all that nonsense, I've absolutely loved it. It's been the best, I've absolutely had the time of my life being here, so thank you for listening, thanks so much. I'm going to go and lie down for, like, three weeks and then I'm going to take over afternoons and Greg (James) is going to be doing breakfast, I'll be seeing you very soon at 4pm, see you soon everybody.''